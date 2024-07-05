Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Shares Down 0.3%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

