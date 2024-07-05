Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Shares Down 1.4%

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44). 25,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 48,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Bigblu Broadband Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.84. The stock has a market cap of £20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -492.86 and a beta of 0.36.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.