BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $23.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioLife Solutions

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

In other news, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,193.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $156,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 129,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,845 shares of company stock worth $510,734. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $922.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 45.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.