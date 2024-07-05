Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.53.

TSE BIR opened at C$6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.63. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$8.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

