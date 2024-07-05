BKM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,706,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,502,000 after acquiring an additional 91,416 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 110,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

JPM opened at $208.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $599.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.65.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

