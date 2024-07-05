Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $10.82

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $11.19. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 698,028 shares trading hands.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,509.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,385 shares of company stock valued at $943,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 307,627 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $82,678,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 586,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 121,287 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

