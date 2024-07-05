BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

