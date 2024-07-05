BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 247,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 77,533 shares.The stock last traded at $104.57 and had previously closed at $104.34.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 199,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 918,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,394,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

