Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)'s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $182.85 and last traded at $183.48. Approximately 1,314,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,468,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

