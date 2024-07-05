Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.57.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOWL. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bowlero by 2,940.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BOWL opened at $14.13 on Friday. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.62.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 330.46%. The business had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
