Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,911,000 after acquiring an additional 440,566 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,135 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,915,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,012,000 after acquiring an additional 394,158 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,713,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

