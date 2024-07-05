Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Target Price at $153.00

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. Herc has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herc will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Get Free Report

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

