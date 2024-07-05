Brokerages Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Target Price at C$9.00

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.
Shares of LAC stock opened at C$3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.59. The company has a market cap of C$799.19 million, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$3.43 and a 52 week high of C$28.88.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current year.
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
