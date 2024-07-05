Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Position Boosted by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2,039.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.83 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.08.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.