BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Trading Down 1.7%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 6,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 178,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

BT Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

