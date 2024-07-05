Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $844.60

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 844.60 ($10.68) and last traded at GBX 847.60 ($10.72), with a volume of 1715321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 862.60 ($10.91).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.97) to GBX 1,200 ($15.18) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,540.67 ($19.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,044.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,197.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 42.70 ($0.54) dividend. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $18.30. This represents a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 8,243.24%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 12,911 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 974 ($12.32), for a total value of £125,753.14 ($159,060.38). 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

