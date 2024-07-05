Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $91.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cabot has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.88.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

