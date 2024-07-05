Cairn Homes’ (CRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock.
Cairn Homes Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of LON:CRN opened at GBX 147.55 ($1.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £953.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,305.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cairn Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.91).
About Cairn Homes
