Cairn Homes’ (CRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Homes (LON:CRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Cairn Homes Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of LON:CRN opened at GBX 147.55 ($1.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £953.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,305.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cairn Homes has a 1-year low of GBX 89 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.20 ($1.91).

Get Cairn Homes alerts:

About Cairn Homes

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.