Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.14.
CGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark raised their price target on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGY
Insider Activity at Calian Group
Calian Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$53.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The stock has a market cap of C$638.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.61. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$46.27 and a 52 week high of C$64.88.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calian Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.
About Calian Group
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calian Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.