Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$78.14.

CGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cormark raised their price target on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGY

Insider Activity at Calian Group

Calian Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$53.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06. The stock has a market cap of C$638.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$56.61. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$46.27 and a 52 week high of C$64.88.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C($0.24). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of C$201.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.88%.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.