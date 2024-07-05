Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.18

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.18 and last traded at $130.66, with a volume of 116697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Camtek Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Camtek by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after acquiring an additional 64,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

