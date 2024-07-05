Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Lowered to C$146.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$144.25.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$137.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$137.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$126.25 and a 1 year high of C$189.82.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

