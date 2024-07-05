Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 4,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

