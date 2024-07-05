Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.