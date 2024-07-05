Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.