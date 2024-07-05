Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 2.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 537,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 981,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 146.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

