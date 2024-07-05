Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 158.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,640,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,818,000 after acquiring an additional 216,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 45,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

CAT opened at $330.61 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

