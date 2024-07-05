CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

CBRE opened at $87.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

