Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.76. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 110,455 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

