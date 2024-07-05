Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,928,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,528,616 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $41.23.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,715.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,784,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480,052 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,965,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,924,000 after buying an additional 876,808 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,356,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,463,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,500,000 after buying an additional 88,941 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,710,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

