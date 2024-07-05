CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU) Trading Down 10.4%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:CFACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.
About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III
CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.
