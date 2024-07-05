CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $193,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 630,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,779,000 after acquiring an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335,624 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CF opened at $69.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $87.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

