Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.63.
Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
