Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.24

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 50601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $874.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chefs’ Warehouse

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

