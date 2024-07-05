Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $14.04 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

