Chris J. Robertson Sells 131 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) insider Chris J. Robertson sold 131 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $13,365.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,544.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $104.02 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Agilysys by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Agilysys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Agilysys by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

