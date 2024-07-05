Citigroup (C) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Citigroup has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citigroup to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.16.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

