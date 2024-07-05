Clarus Securities Comments on Skeena Resources Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Skeena Resources has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 340,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

