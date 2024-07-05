Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 8.5%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 486,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 687,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 8.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

