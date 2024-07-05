CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.43) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
CMC Markets Trading Up 0.8 %
CMC Markets Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.
Insider Transactions at CMC Markets
In related news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($382.62). In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($379.23). Also, insider Albert Soleiman purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £302.50 ($382.62). Company insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.
