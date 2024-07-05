Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $580,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 31.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,383,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 55,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

