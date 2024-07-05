Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,950 ($37.31) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($29.72) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,825 ($35.73).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,716 ($34.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,820.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,065 ($26.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($35.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,703.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,499.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a €0.93 ($1.00) dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,337.84%.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,395 ($30.29) per share, with a total value of £4,287.05 ($5,422.53). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 508 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,421. 47.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

