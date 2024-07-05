Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.11

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 2162113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 625,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 282,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Stories

