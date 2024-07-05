Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $227,034,000 after buying an additional 2,772,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie cut their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

