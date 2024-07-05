Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $125.15 on Friday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,472.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,092,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

