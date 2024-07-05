Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Anjani Kumar Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$14.03 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.55 and a twelve month high of C$14.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMG

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.