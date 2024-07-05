Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Anjani Kumar Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00.
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$14.03 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.55 and a twelve month high of C$14.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.44.
View Our Latest Research Report on CMG
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Investing in Cooling Technologies: 3 Top Stocks to Beat the Heat
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.