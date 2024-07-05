Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$11.50 to C$13.00. The stock traded as high as C$13.83 and last traded at C$13.74, with a volume of 54399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.44.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$135,000.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.50, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,633. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

