Core Wealth Partners LLC Buys 122 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $288.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

