Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Trading Up 9.7%

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.95 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22). Approximately 1,150,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 306,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Corero Network Security from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.35 million, a PE ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.74.

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers SmartWall DDoS protection solutions that are designed to protect business continuity, service availability, revenues, and brand reputations from harmful DDoS attacks. It also provides DDos Intelligence Service, which specializes in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools; SecureWatch Managed Services that improves defense against advanced DDoS attacks with its security services; SmartWall One, a solution that offers inline and data path protection, edge and cloud mitigation, and scrubbing; and SecureWatch Analytics that can formulate new mitigation rules.

