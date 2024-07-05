Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

