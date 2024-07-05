Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,230 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.