Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

